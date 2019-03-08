Times’ letters: Potholes and Brexit

A pothole in Ken Way, Wembley. Picture: TREVOR ELLIS Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Times’ readers this week.

All potholes need filling

Trevor Ellis, Chalkhill Road, Wembley, writes:

I recently used the Brent Council website to report two potholes which I found one morning as I was walking along Ken Way in Wembley.

I was pleased to find that the large one was filled within one week but I was disappointed to find the smaller one wasn’t.

I decided to report it again and I received a reply, part of which said, “The contractor has assessed the recent defect and has categorised this as a medium priority repair. In this case, the defect has not been selected for repair as other matters have taken priority.”

The Brent and Kilburn Times published an article in February 2016 with the following headline, “Epidemic” potholes plague one in SIX roads in Brent.

Surely it is better to fill as many many potholes as possible rather than leave them to grow which risks damaging cars and leads to claims and complaints against Brent Council?

Brexit threat to workers’ rights

David Da Rocha and Anne Wade, Trade Union memberss, Brent North, write:

We are just two of many trade union members from Brent worried about the threat Brexit poses to workers’ rights built up over the last 40 years.

EU laws safeguard our existing rights, and they are developing new legislation to give protections to people working in the gig economy and on zero hours contracts.

Brexit Britain would miss out on new rules forcing employers to give reasonable notice of shifts, limiting probationary periods to six months, giving you the right to take on a second job, and to receive a reply to requests for more secure hours or conditions.

Europe is changing for the better and it’s time the public has an opportunity to decide if losing the rights we have fought for is a price they want to pay for Brexit.

Continuing fight for People’s Vote

Tulip Siddiq, MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, writes:

The debate over how to implement the EU Referendum result was always going to spark huge division.

However, the mismanagement of negotiations has left our country as an international laughing stock.

In the past week, I cast two sets of “indicative” votes. These votes were instigated by backbench MPs of all stripes, exasperated by the government’s failure to achieve consensus and were intended to find an agreeable way to proceed. These efforts also failed.

Once again, I voted in favour of retaining a customs union with the EU, for Labour’s planned approach and for revoking Article 50 in its entirety. Similarly, I voted against Brexit “on WTO terms” (the ‘no deal’ scenario) and against iterations of Brexit that reduce the rights and protections that we currently enjoy.

I have lost count of the number of emails from constituents demanding that the issue is returned to the people, precisely because “politicians have failed” and because “parliament is facing an impossible stalemate”. I will continue to fight for the General Election or Peoples’ Vote that Britain so desperately needs to break the impasse.