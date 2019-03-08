Search

Times letters: Chalkhill rubbish and the Granville/Carlton

PUBLISHED: 08:30 12 May 2019

Image of how the Carlton and Granville could look. Picture: BRENT COUNCIL

Image of how the Carlton and Granville could look. Picture: BRENT COUNCIL

Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in to the Advertiser this week.

Refuse angst at Chalkhill

Trevor Ellis, Chalk Hill Road, Wembley, writes:

I'm concerned about the way a number of Chalkhill Estate residents throw out food waste, packaging, and household furniture and why I believe that this isn't being tackled by the Chalkhill Estate management team.

Over the past four years, I have made a number of complaints about tenants who overfill their dustbins so the contents fall onto the pavement, (which is sometimes left longer than a day) or they break the tenancy agreement, by leaving unwanted household items on top of the bin enclosures for up to a month.

The irresponsible attitude of tenants and the complacency of the housing team remain unchanged.

Spring has arrived and as sure as bees are attracted to flowers, flies, rodents, and suchlike are drawn to the overflowing bins and litter laden pavements. That leads to complaints about infestations which are more often than not rejected by the landlord on the basis of the tenancy agreement which makes the tenants responsible for dealing with infestations within their homes.

I'm sure I am not the only one feeling frustrated and abandoned.

Strong opposition because we care

Sara Callaway, member Kilburn Housing Co-op, writes:

Residents and community organisations raised concerns about lack of consultation and transparency by the council and South Kilburn Trust

Cllr Tatler described "40 meetings" regarding the plans but some had only a few people; meetings were badly publicised if at all; residents who disagreed are being ignored.

The Granville/Carlton is treasured by many, which is why there has been strong, consistent opposition to the council's plans.

