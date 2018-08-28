Search

Times’ letters: Lime-E bikes and EU contributions

PUBLISHED: 08:30 19 January 2019

Lime-E bikes left on Wembley High Road. Picture: KEN JOHNSON

Lime-E bikes left on Wembley High Road. Picture: KEN JOHNSON

Ken Johnson

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Times’ readers this week.

Lime-E electric bike concerns

Ken Johnson, Wembley, full address supplied, writes:

Since the new Lime-E electric bikes were brought into use in Brent in December 2018 I have seen a lot of them just dumped all over the borough.

They never seem to get picked up and some have been abandoned for three to four weeks now.

It does say they are dockless and can be parked anywhere and I have read that they are supposed to have a tracker beacon on them and Lime staff will pick the bikes up wherever they’re parked.

But from what I see this does not seem to be happening.

As I drive to work I have seen two outside Hanger Lane Station for a considerable amount of times and as you go onto the A40 another three on the corner of the first turning.

Consultation still needed

Jean Lambert MEP, London’s Green Party, writes:

Every year the EU contributes just over £500 million to London’s communities and projects.

That’s more than £5bn over the course of a decade. This money goes into a range of social and research projects which are of incalculable value to our communities - such as Love London Working which helps unemployed people into work, Paddington Development Trust which promotes urban regeneration, and Inspiring Women which encourages women to establish their own businesses.

The government promised to consult on a Shared Prosperity Fund by the end of 2018. This new fund would “use the structural money that comes back to the UK as a result of Brexit” to reduce inequalities and “deliver sustainable, inclusive growth”. Yet, as we hurtle into 2019 - with less than 80 days until Brexit - there is still no sign of this crucial consultation.

