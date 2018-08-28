Search

Times’ letters: Knife crime prevention order and Sir Henry Cooper

PUBLISHED: 08:30 10 February 2019

Home secretary, Sajid Javid has launched the knife crime prevention order. Picture: PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Times’ readers this week.

Parents must look for knives

Trevor Ellis, Chalk Hill Road, Wembley, writes:

The home secretary Sajid Javid launched a new initiative on January 31, known as the knife crime prevention order (new Asbo-style orders designed to clamp down on knife violence).

This new deterrent will enable the police to stop and search anyone from the age of 12 or older who they believe to be carrying a knife.

Now just think about that for a moment, and ask yourself, why would a 12-year-old child go out armed with a knife?

When your son or daughter goes out to socialise with their friends do you ask them to empty their pockets before they leave? If not why not? If parents fail to take control, someone else will.

Gang culture is a fact of life and does not have a positive image and is also known for glorifying violence and in certain parts of Brent a growing number of teenagers are drawn into it.

The challenge for parents is to prevent their children being influenced by that culture. Parents need to convince their children that gang culture is negative and won’t benefit them in the short or long term.

The reward is worth the effort because it means that your child will grow up to become a reasonably responsible law abiding citizen.

Find out more about boxing legend

Philip Grant, Brent, full address supplied, writes:

Thank you for your excellent article (Family of iconic heavyweight champion boxer Sir Henry Cooper OBE officially launch Blue Plaque in Wembley) about the official launch of the Blue Plaque above Henry Cooper’s former greengrocers shop at 4 Ealing Road, Wembley.

I never met Sir Henry, but everyone who did says that he was down-to-earth, friendly and kind.

A heavyweight boxing champion today might act like a celebrity, but he was from a council estate in south-east London.

He married a waitress from an Italian restaurant, they moved to Wembley, and were happily married for nearly 50 years.

I was lucky enough to speak with Henry and Albina’s sons, Henry Marco and John Pietro, and their relatives at the Ealing Road event. You could not wish to meet nicer people, a credit to the boxing legend the new Blue Plaque honours.

Thank you for mentioning the support which Brent Museum and Archives, Wembley History Society and others gave to Tony Royden’s efforts to get the plaque put up in Henry Cooper’s honour.

Your readers who wish to discover more about the man, and his time in Wembley, can visit the Brent Archives website at: brent.gov.uk/archives. Click on the link to “local history articles” from the home page, and you will find an illustrated piece about him in the “People” section.

