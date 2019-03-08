Times' letters: Save Stonebridge Adult Education Centre and Brent Scouts jamboree

St John the Evangelist Church, Kensal Green, is designed by H E Kendall who also designed Stonebridge Adult Education Centre. Picture: REV D ACKERMAN Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Times' readers this week.

Fight to save Stonebridge

The Rev D M Ackerman, vicar, The Parish Church of St John the Evangelist, Kensal Green, writes:

This year St John's Church, Kensal Green, designed by H E Kendall Jr, is celebrating the 175th anniversary of its foundation.

We cherish a building and a legacy that has been passed to us. I was sad, therefore, to hear that another building designed by Kendall is this year under threat of demolition: the Stonebridge Adult Education Centre. This fine building and its grounds is in some way like our church - its exterior has remained unchanged but its interior is very different from its 19th century origins. The demolition of this historic building will also, as Margaret Pratt noted in her letter to you in April, alter the "four corners" of Hillside.

The Brent Local Plan of November 2018 states that Brent wishes to "strengthen local identity and character by conserving and enhancing heritage assets and their setting".

This is a noble aspiration and one which should see preserved Kendall's wonderful building.

As a custodian of one of Kendall's buildings I wish to join my voice with those calling for this building to be saved, and its grounds. I am also in touch with Historic England to ask whether the Stonebridge Centre, like St John', might be listed and saved for future generations.

Brent scouts head off to jamboree

Bear Grylls, chief Scout, writes:

Good luck to Scouts from Brent who are heading to North America!

In just a few days time Scouts from Brent will be travelling 3,800 miles to wild and wonderful West Virginia, USA for the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

These are some of our best and every one of them will be an ambassador for the Scouts, the UK's largest mixed movement, helping prepare girls and boys with skills for life.