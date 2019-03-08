Times reader’s letters: Granville Carlton site

Community centre plea

Leslie Barson and Deirdre Woods, The Otherwise Club and Granville Community Kitchen; Cllr A Abdi, Kilburn ward; Sara Callaway, BAME officer, Hampstead & Kilburn CLP; Pete Firmin, Alpha, Gorefield and Canterbury Tenant’s and Residents Association and David Kaye, chairman, Kilburn (Brent) Branch Labour Party, write an open letter:

On Monday March 11, Brent Council is being asked to agree to the redevelopment of the Granville Carlton site in South Kilburn.

We object to any housing being built on the site and ask that the site be run by a Community Alliance of local groups, the council and stakeholders.

The Granville Carlton buildings were built for the purpose of serving the South Kilburn community; The Carlton has educational uses and The Granville community uses which it still has.

Any housing built on the site is likely to be the beginning of the end of community use of the site.

If the cabinet agree to this plan it will be going against a decision taken in December 2016, only two years ago, when it voted to save Carlton as spaces Granville Carlton for the community.

There are 2,400 plus new homes planned to be built in South Kilburn. Homes are important but not every site can be used for homes. We also need places to celebrate together, commemorate together, learn, meet and eat together.

How will housing and community space play out into the future?

They are both necessary but incompatible uses of these space. Right now The South Kilburn Trust, who manage The Granville, have had numerous complaints from residents on Granville Road about the noise from the community centre.

The community activities have to quieten down as the residents have priority. We know the future needs of the homeowners will be prioritised above the needs of the community and this will gradually lead to a falling away of the community uses.

We see this site as a place for community activities only and exclusively.

In fact we argue that given the number of new people moving into the area and the loss of community rooms, this community space is even more vital.

We would like to ask that the cabinet support the local community and community groups to establish a Granville/Carlton Alliance run by the community and stakeholders in South Kilburn to oversee these buildings for the community in perpetuity.

This would be a self financing organisation which is viable, credible, transparent and accountable to the South Kilburn community.

There is precedent for this in other communities.

We ask you to please reject this plan and work with the communities of South Kilburn towards a long lasting legacy, by preserving the Granville/Carlton site as the heart of the South Kilburn Community.

