Times’ letters: Chalkhill and EU citizens

PUBLISHED: 08:30 03 February 2019

The opening of Chalkhill Park. Picture: JONATHAN GOLDBERG

Jonathan Goldberg

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Times’ readers this week.

Unpleasant Chalkhill

Trevor Ellis, Chalk Hill Road, Wembley, writes:

In 2009 a study found that the closer someone lived to a green space or nature area, the healthier that person was likely to be.

In fact, those who lived closest to a park, nature preserve or wooded area were less likely to suffer from anxiety or depression.

I wish that the study had been publicised 15 years earlier and forwarded to Brent Council prior to the making the decision to regenerate the former council estate known as Chalkhill.

Having lived on the so-called regenerated Chalkhill since 2001, and prior to that I somehow managed to endure 13 torturous years on its council owned predecessor, I can honestly say that the experience has left me feeling like a man in a vast desert without shade or water.

If were possible for me to foresee how I would feel 30 years after moving to Wembley Park, I would have moved to another borough rather than stay where I feel discontented and ashamed to call this my home.

EU citizens can check new advice

Syed Kamall, Conservative MEP for London, writes:

The many citizens of EU countries living here in London have been understandably concerned about what Brexit will mean for them, but I hope they can take comfort from a document published recently telling them how things will work.

The government’s advice confirms that much will remain the same for EU citizens, regardless of the outcome of negotiations.

They will, for example, continue to be able to access services and benefits as a comparable UK national.

I hope anyone who may be worried will check the advice on gov.uk/government/publications

