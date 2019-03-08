Times' letters: Mother's Day is a cash-in

When you visit your local supermarket to do your shopping do you tend to make a list of what you want/need?, writes Trevor Ellis, Chalkhill Road, Wembley

Do you notice how supermarkets tend to arrange things inside their stores at certain times of the year for the purpose of enticing you to buy a certain product?0

If you're not focused when you walk into the supermarket, the chances are you'll end up buying something you neither need or want.

For example, how many of you bought a present for your mother on March 31?

Did you do it as a way of showing genuine gratitude for the love and care she showed you when you were young? Or because of the tradition known as Mother's Day?

Is genuine heartfelt love for your parents only to be shown when the business world says so?

When I go about my daily routine, I can't help but notice how our culture in Brent has misled and effectively trapped many residents in so many ways.

The most common manmade traps are smoking, gambling, reliance on fast food, and other ways such as following traditions such as Mother's and Father's Day.

The first three “traps” have had a negative impact on Brent residents, many of who are addicted to nicotine, habitual gamblers, and regular consumers of junk food, which can lead to obesity and diabetes.

The last two persuade people to “show love” to their parents at certain times of the year, often by means of cheap and expensive items which when weighed against genuine love (free of charge) are really worthless.

My parents are no longer alive but if they were here I would show my love and gratitude to them, not because of greed-rooted tradition, but out of unselfish love.