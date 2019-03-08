We must empower women to ‘fulfil economic potential’ as austerity hinders progress

International Women’s Day was an important day to celebrate the amazing achievements of women across the world and to celebrate the great progress we have made in the fight for equality, while recognising how much further we still must go.

The theme this year was #BalanceforBetter with the vital aim of building a gender-balanced world.

Sadly the government’s approach to equality has hindered progress, with 87 per cent of its cuts falling on the shoulders of women. The next Labour government will have a different approach and go much further to tackle the structural barriers in society that prevent progress for so many people.

Labour will put forward a radical and progressive agenda to empower women to fulfil their economic potential. Just one example is my recent announcement that Labour will introduce rights to flexible working from day one of employment.

No woman will be shut out of the workplace because they’re a carer. It will increase employment and promotion opportunities for women and men, and help build an economy that works for women, not against women.

My vision is to ensure that women no longer rely on the shaky ladder of success, as this ladder has held women and people of colour back for too long.

Labour will instead build the foundations of an escalator of success to allow all women to progress. Where companies are held to account and their good practices are rewarded, where we ensure strong workplace protections are in place, and there is access to justice.