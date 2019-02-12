Working with the community, we can improve Brent for the generations following us

Every day that I’m privileged enough to do this job, my guiding principle remains unchanged - I want to make Brent better for this generation and the next.

No one can deny the size of that challenge, nor doubt the scale of our ambition to deliver prosperity for all our residents. To that end, I will be the first to admit, that we still have much to do.

Many of you have complained about the Unisys site in Stonebridge. It has been derelict for two decades standing as a reminder to a Brent that I no longer recognise – this has to change.

Similarly, I am sure many of you will have seen the publicity surrounding Bridge Park Leisure Centre, just next door – so I’m keen to set out what next.

We want to work with the community to build a centre which will include a state-of-the-art swimming pool and sports hall, with double the current community facilities and, crucially, with 104 new homes for our very most vulnerable residents.

You will have seen that the current leisure centre is in poor condition and because of this we agreed to work with the owner of the Unisys site, so that we can fund and deliver a modern facility that Stonebridge residents truly deserve.

We recognise the work that the Harlesden People’s Community Council have done in the past, and know that lots of people understandably care passionately about Bridge Park’s future.

The council does too – and I promise we will make Stonebridge and Brent proud of what comes next.

Working with the community, we can improve Brent for the generations following us.