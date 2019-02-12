Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Working with the community, we can improve Brent for the generations following us

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 February 2019

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader, Brent Council

Archant

Every day that I’m privileged enough to do this job, my guiding principle remains unchanged - I want to make Brent better for this generation and the next.

No one can deny the size of that challenge, nor doubt the scale of our ambition to deliver prosperity for all our residents. To that end, I will be the first to admit, that we still have much to do.

Many of you have complained about the Unisys site in Stonebridge. It has been derelict for two decades standing as a reminder to a Brent that I no longer recognise – this has to change.

Similarly, I am sure many of you will have seen the publicity surrounding Bridge Park Leisure Centre, just next door – so I’m keen to set out what next.

We want to work with the community to build a centre which will include a state-of-the-art swimming pool and sports hall, with double the current community facilities and, crucially, with 104 new homes for our very most vulnerable residents.

You will have seen that the current leisure centre is in poor condition and because of this we agreed to work with the owner of the Unisys site, so that we can fund and deliver a modern facility that Stonebridge residents truly deserve.

We recognise the work that the Harlesden People’s Community Council have done in the past, and know that lots of people understandably care passionately about Bridge Park’s future.

The council does too – and I promise we will make Stonebridge and Brent proud of what comes next.

Working with the community, we can improve Brent for the generations following us.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Young family avoid being left on street as Brent Council admits letter wasn’t received

Carlos Tucker with his son Carlos, 3. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Neasden stabbing: Two arrested as man fights for life

Cairnfield Avenue in Neasden. Picture: Google Maps

Green light given to demolish Bridge Park Community Centre two weeks before high court hearing

Artists impression of the inside of the new proposed Bridge Park hub. Picture: Brent Council

Selco launches new Cricklewood store with fake parking ticket prank on customers

Selco customer pranked with a fake parking ticket at Selco's new store in Cricklewood. Picture: Selco

‘Halt Old Oak development before more cash is wasted’ urges Cargiant

Idea in 2014 of how Old Oak Common would look after the regeneration

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

McClaren ‘proud’ of his QPR side despite seeing FA Cup run finally come to an end

Matt Smith looks dejected as Queens Park Rangers go out of the Emirates FA Cup after defeat to Watford (pic: John Walton/PA)

QPR’s cup run ended by Watford as Rs get stung by Hornets

Queens Park Rangers' Jake Bidwell (left) and Watford's Will Hughes battle for the ball (pic: John Walton/PA)

Wealdstone hope not to be sinners against Saints

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/dfinill photography)

St Panteleimon go top of the Premier Division

St Panteleimon in action against Lampton Park (Pic: Anastasios Salapatas)

Working with the community, we can improve Brent for the generations following us

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists