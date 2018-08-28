Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

View from the chamber: Understanding ‘complex’ and ‘daunting’ scale of diabetes

PUBLISHED: 08:30 12 January 2019

Cllr Ketan Sheth, Tokynton ward, chairman of Comunity and Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee

Archant

The International Diabetes Summit was recently held at parliament and we are all familiar with some of the frightening numbers around diabetes: more people than ever have diabetes and are at risk of Type 2 diabetes.

In Brent, the prevalence of diabetes is higher than the national average - recent estimates suggest that about 8.5 per cent of the population, or 25,000 people, have Type 2 diabetes.

If nothing changes, warns Diabetes UK, more than five million people will have the condition in the UK by 2025. Also, the costs to the NHS of treatment and care are rising.

So, how do elected members on scrutiny committees get to grips with understanding the situation, which can be daunting in scale and complex? Well, recently my committee head from those directly affected by the condition.

In Brent, there is a project called Diabetes Community Champions, run by the council’s public health team, which works to promote awareness about diabetes at the grassroots. It was absorbing to hear one of them describe her personal experience of being diagnosed with borderline Type 2 diabetes and how she works to share her knowledge of the condition.

At scrutiny, members are often told about “triangulation”. So, I would say that triangulation is more than just weighing different datasets, as important as they are. It is also about listening to people whose firsthand experiences make our understanding of a condition like diabetes real and tangible.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Worst streets for vehicle crime in Brent revealed as police struggle to catch offenders

Mapesbury Road, the street worst afflicted by vehicle crime in the whole of Brent. Picture: Google Streetview

Police appeal after teenager stabbed in Neasden

A 19-year-old was stabbed in the back in Drury Way. Picture: Google

Woman’s ‘secret boyfriend’ from Wembley was fatally stabbed by her 16-year-old brother, court hears

Victim Risaan Udayakumar. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Cricklewood thief and gang member jailed for eight years for robbing people of their luxury watches

Mohammed Adam Chaab, from Cricklewood, Picture: Met Police

Wembley shop owner fined more than £4,000 for selling illegal cigarettes

Al Pasha, in Wembley High Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR aim to blunt Blades and maintain unbeaten run

Queen's Park Rangers' Jake Bidwell (pic: John Walton/PA)

Hendon aim for more success at leaders Hitchin

Action from Hendon against UCS Old Boys in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

View from the chamber: Understanding ‘complex’ and ‘daunting’ scale of diabetes

Wealdstone aim to maintain unbeaten run in league on trip to high-flyers Concord

Action from Wealdstone against Dartford in the National League South (pic: DFinillPhotography)

Cricklewood thief and gang member jailed for eight years for robbing people of their luxury watches

Mohammed Adam Chaab, from Cricklewood, Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists