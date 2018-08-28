View from the chamber: New homes, Boxpark, extra retail space and theatre give residents a sense of pride

Ketan Sheth Archant

I’ve watched the Wembley Park development closely over the years, reviewed the plans as chairman of Brent’s planning committee and visited the various new additions to my neighbourhood as they’ve emerged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But, not having been inside any of the 1,500 new homes that have been delivered so far, I decided to take a tour with Quintain’s James Saunders.Alto is a building of 120 homes, built for rent, that are brand new and spacious. They also come with shared social spaces for residents to use to work from home, watch the football or eat with friends.

The views are spectacular from the roof terrace, across to Harrow, and on the clear day of my visit, past the Stadium Arch we could see the City against the skyline. Build to Rent is a fairly new concept for the UK: the Tipi homes are professionally managed, with a concierge and handyman on site, and have utility bills and Wi-Fi included. You can rent a parking space or even the furniture you need.

The Alto development is also home to The Yellow, Wembley Park’s popular community centre led by Ash Patel.

Add in Boxpark and the new retail spaces, Wembley Park is growing into a thriving neighbourhood and something local residents can be proud of.

Not forgetting the addition of a new theatre this year, in the historic Fountain Studios.

The National Theatre production of War Horse opens in October and I am looking forward to seeing it!