Opinion: Labour Party would fund 10,000 extra police officers

Brent North MP Dawn Butler claims Labour would fund an extra 10,000 police officers. Archant

The police are struggling to cope with years of cuts and underfunding from this Conservative government and we have seen rising levels of violent crime since.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police cuts have consequences and the fight against crime is being hampered, with over 21,000 police officers taken off our streets since 2010.

We in the Labour Party, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, have consistently called on the government to ensure the police have the funding they need to keep people safe.

Sadiq Khan invested an extra £110m to keep police numbers as high as possible. Our message is: you cannot keep people safe on the cheap.

The next Labour government will invest in 10,000 additional police officers in England and Wales and prioritise neighbourhood policing.

Here in Brent, I have written to police commissioner Cressida Dick to convey my deep concern regarding crime and policing. Provisions in place are not adequate and I have pushed for a comprehensive review of policing operations.

I have set up a new dedicated page on my website for policing. You will find regular updates on my work, including pressing TfL for urgent action on antisocial behaviour around Dollis Hill and Willesden Green tube stations. I will continue to advocate for a safer Brent and call for increased resources so police can keep our communities safe.

If you experience or witness any incident call 101, or in an emergency call 999.