Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Opinion: Labour Party would fund 10,000 extra police officers

PUBLISHED: 08:30 27 April 2019

Brent North MP Dawn Butler claims Labour would fund an extra 10,000 police officers.

Brent North MP Dawn Butler claims Labour would fund an extra 10,000 police officers.

Archant

The police are struggling to cope with years of cuts and underfunding from this Conservative government and we have seen rising levels of violent crime since.

Police cuts have consequences and the fight against crime is being hampered, with over 21,000 police officers taken off our streets since 2010.

We in the Labour Party, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, have consistently called on the government to ensure the police have the funding they need to keep people safe.

Sadiq Khan invested an extra £110m to keep police numbers as high as possible. Our message is: you cannot keep people safe on the cheap.

The next Labour government will invest in 10,000 additional police officers in England and Wales and prioritise neighbourhood policing.

Here in Brent, I have written to police commissioner Cressida Dick to convey my deep concern regarding crime and policing. Provisions in place are not adequate and I have pushed for a comprehensive review of policing operations.

I have set up a new dedicated page on my website for policing. You will find regular updates on my work, including pressing TfL for urgent action on antisocial behaviour around Dollis Hill and Willesden Green tube stations. I will continue to advocate for a safer Brent and call for increased resources so police can keep our communities safe.

If you experience or witness any incident call 101, or in an emergency call 999.

Most Read

Double stabbing in Brent: One man killed in Harlesden and another fighting for his life after Wembley attack

Preston Road. Picture: @999London

Police appeal for any dash cam or phone footage after young man fatally stabbed in Harlesden

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Harlesden High Street. Picture: Keith Matthews

Fresh appeal after Kilburn father’s remains found in Northolt

Junior Nelson was last seen on August 17 2015

Gladstone Park neighbours woken up by blazing car police believe is linked to Harlesden murder

Fire services were called at 2am to a blazing car in Gladstone Park

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a 35-year-old woman in Willesden

The scene in Church Road, Willesden where a woman was stabbed. Picture: @999London

Most Read

Double stabbing in Brent: One man killed in Harlesden and another fighting for his life after Wembley attack

Preston Road. Picture: @999London

Police appeal for any dash cam or phone footage after young man fatally stabbed in Harlesden

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Harlesden High Street. Picture: Keith Matthews

Fresh appeal after Kilburn father’s remains found in Northolt

Junior Nelson was last seen on August 17 2015

Gladstone Park neighbours woken up by blazing car police believe is linked to Harlesden murder

Fire services were called at 2am to a blazing car in Gladstone Park

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a 35-year-old woman in Willesden

The scene in Church Road, Willesden where a woman was stabbed. Picture: @999London

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Opinion: Labour Party would fund 10,000 extra police officers

Brent North MP Dawn Butler claims Labour would fund an extra 10,000 police officers.

Wealdstone take play-off battle down to final-day clash with Hemel

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a 35-year-old woman in Willesden

The scene in Church Road, Willesden where a woman was stabbed. Picture: @999London

Gladstone Park neighbours woken up by blazing car police believe is linked to Harlesden murder

Fire services were called at 2am to a blazing car in Gladstone Park

Petition launched demanding urgent action on growing violence against children in “Wild West” Brent

Weapons seized in Brent. Picture: @MPSBrent
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists