Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Opinion: Disgraceful pavements and roads, rising crime and litter continue to blight borough

PUBLISHED: 08:30 06 July 2019

Michael Maurice, Conservative Party candidate standing for Kenton by-election who has been slandered on what is claims to be a Labour election leaflet

Michael Maurice, Conservative Party candidate standing for Kenton by-election who has been slandered on what is claims to be a Labour election leaflet

Archant

One of my concerns when dealing with council matters is the way people are being treated by the council and their officials.

In some cases, residents feel that they are treated with utter contempt. The council should respond in good time and in good faith. When they don't or the resident is not satisfied we, the councillors, have to get involved.

You may also want to watch:

In some cases, decisions made can lead to utter distress for people who have little or no recourse.

If you're dealing with a retailer or service provider who doesn't give you the service that you've paid for, you either don't pay or you can demand your money back. But residents, who let's face it are in reality customers of the council, have no choice but to pay their council tax bill. There are hefty penalties for those who don't pay.

Brent Council being run by a vast Labour majority, take every opportunity to increase the council tax by the maximum allowed. Thankfully there are caps in place, otherwise we would return to the 1980's when the then Labour Council raised the rates (the forerunner to council tax) to eye-watering levels.

People often ask me what are they paying their council tax for. The roads and pavements are a disgrace, violent crime is on the increase, streets are strewn with rubbish, issues reported don't appear to be dealt with. Excuse after excuses are given as to why the council can't or won't deal with it. Government cuts are always blamed by Brent's Labour administration for this poor service, but let's face it councils and government departments have long had a reputation for giving poor service.

Most Read

Brent Council wins high court case against Wembley primary school’s use of carpark for Stadium event days

Oakington Manor School is in Wembley (pic credit: Google)

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Islington moped crook caught by have-a-go-heroes during Kilburn jewellery heist jailed

Islington man Jason Abraham has been jailed for his role in a violent Maida Vale jewellery heist. Picture: Met Police

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

Most Read

Brent Council wins high court case against Wembley primary school’s use of carpark for Stadium event days

Oakington Manor School is in Wembley (pic credit: Google)

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Islington moped crook caught by have-a-go-heroes during Kilburn jewellery heist jailed

Islington man Jason Abraham has been jailed for his role in a violent Maida Vale jewellery heist. Picture: Met Police

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Rangel rejoins QPR on one-year deal

Angel Rangel has rejoined QPR. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Opinion: Disgraceful pavements and roads, rising crime and litter continue to blight borough

Michael Maurice, Conservative Party candidate standing for Kenton by-election who has been slandered on what is claims to be a Labour election leaflet

Shepherds Bush captain wants to take confident mentality into game against Twickenham

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

Queen’s Park fencer Bird bids for World University Games glory

Queen's Park fencer Harry Bird (left) is competing at the World University Games

Islington moped crook caught by have-a-go-heroes during Kilburn jewellery heist jailed

Islington man Jason Abraham has been jailed for his role in a violent Maida Vale jewellery heist. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists