Opinion: Have your say on Harlesden

Ketan Sheth Archant

Following years of hard work by the Harlesden Neighbourhood Forum, both the London Borough of Brent and the Mayor of London's Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation in late March agreed to send the draft Harlesden Neighbourhood Plan to a vote in a local referendum.

This is a significant stage in the development of this community-led plan and demonstrates the Harlesden Neighbourhood Plan has successfully met the legal requirements for writing a plan that, alongside Local Plans and the London Plan, will shape development in Harlesden for the next 15 years.

Neighbourhood Plans are important tools which enable communities to develop planning policies to promote and shape development. The Harlesden Neighbourhood Plan covers a large area of Harlesden, including the town centre, and contains a diverse range of planning policies and community aspirations that seek to genuinely benefit all members of the community.

The referendum will take place on May 30 within the boundaries of the Neighbourhood Plan. It will be conducted in accordance with procedures which are similar to those used at local government elections where people who live in the area can vote to support or object to the plan. If more than half of those voting vote in favour, the plan becomes part of the legal "development plan" for its area and will then start to inform planning decisions. You can find out more, if you are within the Harlesden Neighbourhood Area, at harlesdenneighbourhoodforum.com