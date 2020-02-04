Brent chiefs looking for #litterheroes to join Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean campaign
PUBLISHED: 09:46 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 04 February 2020
Archant
Council chiefs are encouraging the public to get involved in clearing "unsightly litter" across Brent as part of a campaign by Keep Britain Tidy.
Brent Council is backing The Great British Spring Clean and looking for the borough's #Litterheroes to spruce up local streets and parks, join a community clean-up, or organise a litter-pick of their own.
All environment warriors will be armed with gloves, litter pickers and bags by Brent's waste collection partner Veolia whose staff will clear away the rubbish afterwards.
Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent's environment chief, said: "We need your help to take on unsightly litter and illegal rubbish dumps.
Community Clean-up days:
Queensbury, Eaton Grove, Feb 8
Welsh Harp, Braemar Avenue, Feb 8
Northwick Park, The Green, March 7
Brondesbury, Tiverton Road, March 14 March
Harlesden,Tubbs Road (junction with Nightingale), March 21
Preston, Carlton Avenue East, May 2
Kenton, Gooseacre Lane, May 16
Willesden Green, Chapter Road, May 16
Queens Park, Harvist Road, June 20
"Community Clean-Ups are a great way to show your area some love.
"With enough of us, these events can be fun as well as functional - bring your kids, bring your parents, and together let's make Brent cleaner and greener."
For more information, contact: recyclemore@brent.gov.uk