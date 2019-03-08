Search

Mayor of Brent cuts the ribbon at the official launch of the Brent Hubs Kilburn

PUBLISHED: 10:29 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 16 July 2019

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi cut the ribbon at the official launch of the Kilburn Hub. Picture: Andy Ash

Andy Ash

Families celebrated the official opening of a new hub in Kilburn which offers services for those needing support.

Brent Hubs Kilburn team at the official launch of the centre which opened in May. Picture: Andy AshBrent Hubs Kilburn team at the official launch of the centre which opened in May. Picture: Andy Ash

The mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi cut the ribbon to launch the Brent Hubs Kilburn, in Albert Road on Saturday.

Entertainment included celebrity DJ and MC, Rodney P, face painting, bingo raffle and refreshments from across the world.

Neighbours were able to meet the Brent Hubs Team and other organisations to find out what support is available for them, and how they can access it.

Services include housing and benefit advice, employment support and foodbank access.

The centre, which opened in May, is the second hub to open after a pilot was launched in Harlesden in March and has had 587 people walk through its doors.

Cllr Margaret McLennan, Brent Council's deputy Leader said: "I'm so pleased to see how well the hub is being used in just two months. We want the hubs to help residents resolve their issues but also give them the confidence and knowledge to help themselves.

"The space is still new but it will aim to offer even more services based on what residents have asked for and need."

The centre is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.

Brent Council's cabinet gave the go ahead in September 2018 for the hub model to be rolled out across Brent.

The next hubs will be based in Willesden, Wembley and Kingsbury.

