Search

Advanced search

First 15 trainees graduate from a Construct a Career programme in Brent

PUBLISHED: 10:59 06 February 2020

Mayor of Brent with candidates who completed a Construct a Career training programme.

Mayor of Brent with candidates who completed a Construct a Career training programme.

Archant

Mayor of Brent Councillor Ernest Ezeajughi was on hand to congratulate the first cohort of trainees who have passed a new Construct a Career programme.

You may also want to watch:

The initiative, by training group Cidori and construction recruiter O'Neill & Brennan, aims to create a route to a career in construction at no cost to the trainee. 15 Brent candidates passed the course on January 31, working with Wates.

The building giant has a number of Brent sites that will offer job opportunities for the graduates, including 149 homes in Longstone Avenue, Harlesden, and the construction of 732 new homes in Wembley Park, with another 633 being built.

Su Pickerill, group community investment manager at Wates, said: "We have a big skills gap in the construction industry and we are really keen to become a more diverse and inclusive sector. This kind of programme brings an opportunity to raise awareness about the construction industry and the vast range opportunities in it."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.

‘There’s still lots to play for’ - Warburton pledges faith in youngsters ahead of Huddersfield clash

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (centre) in action during the FA Cup fourth round match against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: PA

First 15 trainees graduate from a Construct a Career programme in Brent

Mayor of Brent with candidates who completed a Construct a Career training programme.

Cricklewood primary school celebrates opening of new library

Remas Al Shammari in the new library at Mora Primary School and Nursery. Picture: Mora

Taunton defeat was ‘bitter pill to swallow’ says Harrow boss Baker

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24