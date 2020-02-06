First 15 trainees graduate from a Construct a Career programme in Brent

Mayor of Brent with candidates who completed a Construct a Career training programme. Archant

Mayor of Brent Councillor Ernest Ezeajughi was on hand to congratulate the first cohort of trainees who have passed a new Construct a Career programme.

The initiative, by training group Cidori and construction recruiter O'Neill & Brennan, aims to create a route to a career in construction at no cost to the trainee. 15 Brent candidates passed the course on January 31, working with Wates.

The building giant has a number of Brent sites that will offer job opportunities for the graduates, including 149 homes in Longstone Avenue, Harlesden, and the construction of 732 new homes in Wembley Park, with another 633 being built.

Su Pickerill, group community investment manager at Wates, said: "We have a big skills gap in the construction industry and we are really keen to become a more diverse and inclusive sector. This kind of programme brings an opportunity to raise awareness about the construction industry and the vast range opportunities in it."