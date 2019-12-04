Open meeting for the carer community in Willesden to learn about new partnership support services in Brent

Phil Porter, Brent Council's strategic director of community wellbeing Archant

All those involved in the carer community are invited to a meeting in Willesden to learn more about a newly launched initiative in the borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brent Gateway Partnership to Support Services is running an event at Willesden Green Library, in the High Road, on Friday from 10am to 12pm for new and existing users of care services.

As previously reported in this paper, Age UK Hillingdon, Harrow and Brent, Harrow Mencap and Capable Communities, won the contract previously given to Brent Carers Centre, to deliver support services including social isolation prevention services, assistance for carers and statutory advocacy across the borough.

The service launched on Monday which is delivered through an "innovative virtual Hub Model", which will allow the partners to provide "a joined up seamless service all in one place".

Phil Porter, Brent Council's strategic director of community wellbeing, said: "The new contract provided by Gateway will ensure that we are able to enhance the levels of service we currently offer.

You may also want to watch:

"It will also reduce the barriers that some of our most vulnerable users face when accessing vital services. These services will be locally focused, delivered from hubs across the borough and directly connected to the local communities." In theory those needing care support have just one access point and only need to complete one Gateway screening, and not be subjected to multiple screening should they need to access more than one service.

This means people only need to speak to one provider, rather than calling around various organisations.

The three partners are pooling their expertise of working with a diverse range of communities and individuals who are at risk of being socially isolated.

As well as providing a range of care act services, the group offers statutory advocacy, supporting carers through social activities, providing peer mentors, carer-centred programmes and events, information and advice.

Steve Porter from capable Ccommunities said: "We are excited by this opportunity to provide real services in Brent, giving people in Brent a real alternative to loneliness and social isolation."

To attend and learn about the new service and for more details on how it will operate visit brentgateway.org/