From Brent playgrounds to US scholarship: Footballer Sian is coming to America

An 18-year-old has the world at her feet after securing a scholarship to play football at an American university.

Sian Bah, from Brent, is this summer set to move to William Penn University in Iowa where she will also complete a double degree in political and computer science.

Having been part of a strong team at L7 Football Academy, with whom she won the Brent Championships three years in a row - playing against the Chelsea Academy for one final at Queen's Park Rangers' stadium Loftus Road. She has been part of the Tottenham Hotspur youth set up and has had support from the charity Behind Every Kick.

"I remember being one of only two girls allowed to play with the boys in the playground at primary school," she said.

"I just loved that feeling you get when you're on the pitch, and all of you are together at that moment. I guess euphoria is the right word for it. Especially when you do something good in a match."

"It was a big learning curve at Spurs," she added.

"All the other girls had been in football academy settings since they were six, and really I'd only just started to get my head around the offside rule. The coaches would use all this football slang that I didn't understand, which was a struggle. But I think it helped me learn to switch on really quickly... Wearing the Tottenham kit was a great feeling - even though I'm an Arsenal fan!"

At one point she was playing for Cricklewood Wanders on a Saturday and Spurs on Sundays with midweek training adding up to make an "intense" schedule. Her time with Tottenham was cut short by the pandemic but an opportunity at Brentford quickly came up - which then led to the opening in America.

As anyone who has seen Bent it Like Beckham will know, the US has long-been a promised land for aspiring women's players and having seen England internationals such as Lucy Bronze hone their game Stateside - Sian was keen.

"The U.S. women's team really inspired me when I was younger," she said.

"They had players I connected with. They were from the inner city and had a minority background like me.

"I just can't wait to get started."

