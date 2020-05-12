Coronavirus: British Red Cross delivers 7,600 groceries from Tesco to foodbanks across Brent

Tesco and British Red Cross have delivered 7,600 food items to Brent foodbanks. Picture: Tesco Archant

More than 7,600 items of food and toiletries have been delivered to foodbanks in Brent by British Red Cross teams.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The donations which included cereal, bread, fresh fruit and vegetables as well as soaps were arranged by Tesco staff.

The supermarket giant’s arrangement with the British Red Cross is part of a donation across London of 68,000 grocery items.

You may also want to watch:

David Waldron, Tesco director for North London, said: “These are challenging times for everyone, but especially for the most vulnerable in our communities. It is a privilege to be working with the British Red Cross to help provide essentials to food banks in need and alleviate some of the worry about getting vital food items.”.

Cristina Dalton, London’s British Red Cross emergency response operations manager, thanked Tesco for its support.

“This unprecedented global health emergency requires us all to pull together.

“As part of the British Red Cross’ response to coronavirus, we’re delving deep into the heart of communities across the UK to help strengthen support for the most vulnerable people,” she added.