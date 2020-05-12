Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: British Red Cross delivers 7,600 groceries from Tesco to foodbanks across Brent

PUBLISHED: 15:28 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 12 May 2020

Tesco and British Red Cross have delivered 7,600 food items to Brent foodbanks. Picture: Tesco

Tesco and British Red Cross have delivered 7,600 food items to Brent foodbanks. Picture: Tesco

Archant

More than 7,600 items of food and toiletries have been delivered to foodbanks in Brent by British Red Cross teams.

The donations which included cereal, bread, fresh fruit and vegetables as well as soaps were arranged by Tesco staff.

The supermarket giant’s arrangement with the British Red Cross is part of a donation across London of 68,000 grocery items.

You may also want to watch:

David Waldron, Tesco director for North London, said: “These are challenging times for everyone, but especially for the most vulnerable in our communities. It is a privilege to be working with the British Red Cross to help provide essentials to food banks in need and alleviate some of the worry about getting vital food items.”.

Cristina Dalton, London’s British Red Cross emergency response operations manager, thanked Tesco for its support.

“This unprecedented global health emergency requires us all to pull together.

“As part of the British Red Cross’ response to coronavirus, we’re delving deep into the heart of communities across the UK to help strengthen support for the most vulnerable people,” she added.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon supports Northwick Park Hospital fundraiser

Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran frontman. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus: Queen’s Park charity launches Gift Your Neighbour Scheme to help those in need

Jacquee Ferree of Maqam with Rebecca Hodge from Salusbury World's Gift Your Neighbour scheme. Picture: Salusbury World

Borough-wide programme to fix potholes begins but which ward is first?

brent potholes 1

Most Read

Coronavirus: Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon supports Northwick Park Hospital fundraiser

Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran frontman. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus: Queen’s Park charity launches Gift Your Neighbour Scheme to help those in need

Jacquee Ferree of Maqam with Rebecca Hodge from Salusbury World's Gift Your Neighbour scheme. Picture: Salusbury World

Borough-wide programme to fix potholes begins but which ward is first?

brent potholes 1

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Anniversary games at London Stadium cancelled

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Stones celebrated becoming the first team to secure non league double 35 years ago

Wealdstone celebrating sealing the double after FA Trophy victory at Wembley in 1985 (Pic: Wealdstone FC)

Coronavirus: Rose blasts plans to bring Premier League back

England full-back Danny Rose speaks to the media (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Coronavirus: British Red Cross delivers 7,600 groceries from Tesco to foodbanks across Brent

Tesco and British Red Cross have delivered 7,600 food items to Brent foodbanks. Picture: Tesco

Coronavirus: Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon supports Northwick Park Hospital fundraiser

Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran frontman. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA
Drive 24