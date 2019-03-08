Brent Council launches new smartphone-powered cleaning service to maintain its housing estates

A new cleaning service has been launched to maintain Brent's housing estates giving neighbours more control over services they pay for.

The smartphone powered Brent Estate Caretaking Service, delivered by Brent Council, launched at Windmill Court, in Mapesbury Road.

Council officers consulted with tenants and leaseholders on their priorities for improving performance once the service was brought back in-house.

Brent caretakers will use an application powered by a smartphone to report the cleanliness levels on estates, sign a checklist of tasks for each block and submit 'before' and 'after' pictures for the areas they're responsible for.

The app will also enable managers to engage with staff more frequently and easily.

"We're committed to fulfilling our promise of delivering a more efficient and effective service across all Brent estates and, at the same time, improving the terms and conditions for our caretakers," said Cllr Southwood, lead member for housing and welfare reform.

"Residents will notice a difference gradually as changes are made."