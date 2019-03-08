Search

Advanced search

Brent Council launches new smartphone-powered cleaning service to maintain its housing estates

PUBLISHED: 18:48 19 September 2019

Caretaking and council staff gathered outside Windmill Court in Kilburn to celebrate the launch of the Brent Estate Caretaking Service

Caretaking and council staff gathered outside Windmill Court in Kilburn to celebrate the launch of the Brent Estate Caretaking Service

Archant

A new cleaning service has been launched to maintain Brent's housing estates giving neighbours more control over services they pay for.

The smartphone powered Brent Estate Caretaking Service, delivered by Brent Council, launched at Windmill Court, in Mapesbury Road.

Council officers consulted with tenants and leaseholders on their priorities for improving performance once the service was brought back in-house.

You may also want to watch:

Brent caretakers will use an application powered by a smartphone to report the cleanliness levels on estates, sign a checklist of tasks for each block and submit 'before' and 'after' pictures for the areas they're responsible for.

The app will also enable managers to engage with staff more frequently and easily.

"We're committed to fulfilling our promise of delivering a more efficient and effective service across all Brent estates and, at the same time, improving the terms and conditions for our caretakers," said Cllr Southwood, lead member for housing and welfare reform.

"Residents will notice a difference gradually as changes are made."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jahiem Legister-Hall: Inspirational Brent teen who spoke about youth violence in Parliament dies in crash

Jahiem Legister-Hall, who died in a crash on September 1. Picture: 4Front Project

Nahki Wells happy he ‘made sacrifices’ to return to QPR

Nahki Wells scores QPR's third againsg Luton Town. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Craig Small killing: Four dawn arrests after father shot dead in Wembley

Craig 'smallz' Walters. Picture: Met Police

Wembley hit and run: 12 year old boy seriously injured in collision

Grand Parade/Forty Avenue in Wembley. Picture: Google

Josh Hanson: Alleged killer Shane O’Brien cut Kingsbury man’s throat in act of ‘savagery’, court hears

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Jahiem Legister-Hall: Inspirational Brent teen who spoke about youth violence in Parliament dies in crash

Jahiem Legister-Hall, who died in a crash on September 1. Picture: 4Front Project

Nahki Wells happy he ‘made sacrifices’ to return to QPR

Nahki Wells scores QPR's third againsg Luton Town. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Craig Small killing: Four dawn arrests after father shot dead in Wembley

Craig 'smallz' Walters. Picture: Met Police

Wembley hit and run: 12 year old boy seriously injured in collision

Grand Parade/Forty Avenue in Wembley. Picture: Google

Josh Hanson: Alleged killer Shane O’Brien cut Kingsbury man’s throat in act of ‘savagery’, court hears

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Cricket: Middlesex defiant in defeat at Lancashire

Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood celebrates taking the wicket of Middlesex's Martin Andersson to win the match during day four of the Specsavers County Championship Division two match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

‘I feel this is just the start’ - Ilias Chair signs new deal with QPR

Ilias Chair while on loan at Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harrow Borough look for return to winning ways in FA Cup tie with Carshalton Athletic

Ryan Moss of Harrow Borough (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brent Council launches new smartphone-powered cleaning service to maintain its housing estates

Caretaking and council staff gathered outside Windmill Court in Kilburn to celebrate the launch of the Brent Estate Caretaking Service

Queensbury stabbing: Man attacked in Eton Grove open space in ‘critical condition’ in hospital

Eton Grove open space in Queensbury, where a man was stabbed. Picture: David Nathan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists