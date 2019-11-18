Search

Most 'deprived' areas revealed - new figures show rich-poor divide

PUBLISHED: 09:00 19 November 2019

Graffiti in Hamilton Road, Dollis Hill. Crime is one of the factors taken into account when measuring deprivation levels. Picture: Lucy Cox

Nine neighbourhoods in Brent are among the 10pc most 'deprived' in England, according to government figures.

An area just south of Neasden Station, including Great Central Way, Yeats Close and Iron Bridge Close, has been ranked 1,192 out of 32,844 lower super output areas (LSOAs) or neighbourhoods in England.

Along with parts of Stonebridge and Willesden the area is considered among those struggling with the most acute levels of deprivation in the country.

The statistics, published by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government every four years, combine levels of low income, unemployment, education, health, crime, barriers to housing and the quality of the local environment.

Our interactive map and postcode tool shows how deprived your area is considered to be compared to the rest of the country.

Brent Councillor Promise Knight, who represents the Stonebridge ward, said: "Year after year of needless government austerity has made it much harder for councils like Brent to help lift every resident in need out of poverty.

"As a result of Tory cuts ours is one of the most deprived wards within one of the most deprived boroughs in the country.

"Nevertheless as a Labour-run authority we're still finding and will continue to find new ways of tackling both cause and consequence.

"For example, we're working to make housing in all forms better and more affordable; we're trying to help people escape unmanageable debts; and, we're also helping connect residents with good quality, higher skilled, and well paid employment opportunities."

In some parts of the borough living conditions were found to have worsened since 2015, with six streets in Dollis Hill - including Ballards Road and Review Road - dropping from 10,271 to 6,869 in the rankings.

But Brent is also home to some of the most comfortably-off zones in London, with another nine neighbourhoods classed as among the 30pc least deprived. In the majority of neighbourhoods, which each have a population of around 1,500, living standards had lifted since the last survey.

All Souls Avenue is all that separates one of the borough's most affluent spots in Kensal Green from one of its most hard-up, an area of Harlesden.

