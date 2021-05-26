Published: 3:54 PM May 26, 2021

Plans to build a warehouse extension near an industrial estate in Dollis Hill will be reassessed after concerns it could “heap traffic mayhem” onto those living nearby.

Brent Council’s planning committee agreed to defer a decision on proposals at Millennium Business Centre, in Humber Road, at a meeting on Monday (May 24).

Developers hoped to secure outline planning permission for a two-storey building at the back of the current site to accommodate storage space.

However, there were several objections from those living and working in the area who suggested the scheme would have a detrimental impact on their daily lives.

They mainly took issue with the effect it would have on traffic and parking in the area and potential access problems for heavy goods vehicles.

Alison Hopkins, who lives in Humber Road, described those using the business centre as “bad neighbours” and said approving this application could exacerbate this.

Andrew Crossley, from nearby Henfield Storage, which has a facility on the site, suggested there were a series of problems with the application – particularly with parking and fire safety – and questioned “how it would work” in its current form.

He suggested it would be better to redevelop the entire centre or demolish and rebuild, while the agent representing Millennium argued Henfield is keen to purchase the site.

Cllr Saqib Butt, Labour's Sudbury representative, who sits on the planning committee and voted against the plans, said approving the proposals would lead to “traffic mayhem” in the area.

Despite these concerns, Brent Council planning officers recommended the committee approve the scheme.

They described the impact on neighbouring properties as “acceptable” and suggested the design and scale is “appropriate and in keeping” with the surroundings.

While their report acknowledged the loss of parking as a result of the proposals, it said it “would still be in excess of maximum standards” while there would also be space for full-sized articulated lorries.

In spite of the officers’ recommendations, five councillors on the committee voted against the plans while just two supported them.

Committee chairman Cllr Matt Kelcher suggested the application be deferred to give councillors a chance to visit the site and for the applicant to provide a detailed travel plan, which was agreed.

