Kilburn Times

£40m Brent Cross West on track to open in December

Logo Icon

Adam Shaw Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:34 PM March 18, 2022
Brent Cross West station, as it should appear later this year.

Brent Cross West station, as it should appear later this year. - Credit: Local Democracy Reporter Service

The £40m Brent Cross West station, which will provide a 12 minute journey to the city centre, is set to open in December. 

The station, which will have four platforms and a connecting bridge, is part of a wider £419m regeneration programme for the area known as Brent Cross South. 

Barnet Council, which has backed the project, said works are "progressing well" with steel beams are set to be added to the concourse roof in April, with work on the new footbridge scheduled to begin in May.

Once completed, the station is expected to serve two million people in its first year, with this set to rise to around five million a year once the wider Brent Cross project is finished in 2031. 

Local politicians have said the station will help revitalise an area that has been in need of investment and will impact on residents in Barnet, as well as those in the neighbouring Brent and Camden.

According to Barnet Council, at least 20 per cent of all those working on the project will come from these three boroughs. 

