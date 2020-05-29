Search

Brent Cross: Shopping centre bosses announce it will reopen on June 15

PUBLISHED: 08:50 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 29 May 2020

Brent Cross. Picture: Brent Cross/Giles Rocholl

Brent Cross. Picture: Brent Cross/Giles Rocholl

© Giles Rocholl Photography Ltd 2019

Brent Cross shopping centre will reopen on June 15, in line with the latest government guidance.

Essential outlets at the centre – such as Boots and Halifax – have been open during the pandemic-induced lockdown, but now the wider venue is set to reopen.

Car parks will be open, but customers should check for specific brands’ opening times.

Measures including a one-way system for customers, clear signage encouraging distancing, hand sanitiser points and even live monitoring of footfall in the buildings to ensure it never gets too busy are part of a plan to keep shoppers safe.

Chris Barnes, general manager at Brent Cross, said: “It has been a really challenging time for everyone, and we are hugely grateful to the key workers that have done so much over the past few months. At Brent Cross, we’re working really hard to make sure we can re-open on 15 June, and that we can do so safely.”

