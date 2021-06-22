News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Watch Wimbledon on Brent Cross Shopping Centre's big screen

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:18 PM June 22, 2021    Updated: 1:20 PM June 22, 2021
Brent Cross Shopping Centre

Brent Cross Shopping Centre - Credit: Archant

Brent Cross is hosting its first ever Wimbledon screening event outside one of its stores so customers need not miss a moment of action.

From Monday (June 28) through to the men's final on July 11, visitors to the shopping centre can head to the watch zone in front of John Lewis & Partners and enjoy the tennis.

The area has been fitted out with deck chairs, AstroTurf, and ping pong tables.

Brent Cross bosses have also installed a tennis simulator by BatFast - so people can try their hand at returning a serve to top the leader board and claim a prize.

Chris Barnes, general manager, said: “We’re so happy that Wimbledon is back this year and thrilled that we’re able to show the matches to our customers whilst they’re visiting the centre.

"It’s completely free and no need to book, although we do ask visitors to adhere to social distancing guidelines.”

Customers can download the Brent Cross PLUS app on their phone to claim a free strawberry and cream ice-cream from Joe Delucci's and discounts from other stores.

For more information visit www.brentcross.co.uk/events/wimbledon

