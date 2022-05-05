Brent Cross will be ‘best place to live in London’ as homes go on sale

How Brent Cross Town is set to look - Credit: Argent Related

The first cohort of the 6,700 homes that make up the 180 acre, £7billion Brent Cross Town ‘park town’ have gone on sale.

Buyers have the chance to snap up one of the 277 properties available at the Ashbee and The Delamarre complexes.

The homes range from studios to one, two and three-bedroom apartments, including maisonettes. Prices start at £390,000.

An aerial view of the buildings - Credit: Argent Related

Argent Related, the firm behind the homes, said Brent Cross Town apartments are ideal for first time buyers, second homeowners or local people seeking a rental investment.

Tom Goodall, partner and head of residential for Argent Related said: “Brent Cross Town brings something unique to north London; a new neighbourhood set around 50 acres of parks and playing fields but within 12 minutes of Zone 1.

“For local people and those from across north London, Brent Cross Town will be a place that maximises the opportunities offered by our new flexible lifestyles and supports their health and wellbeing.

“The new homes launching for sale today are the first opportunity for local people to own their part of Brent Cross Town, whether they are first time buyers, purchasing for their children or as an investment.

“We believe Brent Cross Town will be the best place to live in the capital.”

Argent has said each building has its “own distinct aesthetic” with interiors by global architectural practice Woods Bagot.

Buyers can also benefit from the Claremont Park Club, a state-of-the-art health and leisure club and workspace facility, located across the ground floors of both buildings. There will also be a new purpose built high street with everything connected within a 15 minute walk radius.

Nina Coulter, UK Board Director & Director of Residential Development Sales at Savills, said: “Brent Cross Town is the most important new residential development launch in London in 2022.

“Post the pandemic there is a strong green premium with homeowners wanting to live in a healthy environment. With its green spaces and commitment to the environment, Brent Cross Town is ahead of many other developments.”

Buyers interested in Brent Cross Town can visit the new Visitor Pavilion located on Claremont Road, where they can explore a scale-model of the new park town.

