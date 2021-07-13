News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Impact of Covid on mental health young people in Brent revealed

André Langlois

Published: 1:39 PM July 13, 2021    Updated: 4:12 PM July 13, 2021
Young people in Brent have talked about the impact of loneliness during the pandemic

Young people in Brent have talked about the impact of loneliness during the pandemic - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Loneliness has had a major impact on young people during the pandemic, according to a new study by a Brent charity.

The Brent Centre for Young People (BCYP) found that 48 per cent of respondents to a survey were impacted by loneliness due to Covid-19.

More than a third said they suffered increased educational (39per cent) and relationship (37pc) difficulties.

The data came from assessments received from young people, as well as along with wider feedback from therapists.

BCYP CEO and clinical director Dr Maxim de Sauma said: “Our survey highlights just how much covid-19 has taken its toll on young people.

“This has been compounded by the harmful impacts of the pandemic on the therapy process.

"While we’ve succeeded in adapting our work to the ever-changing environment, we sincerely hope the centre can return to its regular practices as soon as possible, to best support our growing numbers of patients through this challenging period.”

Across most indicators of emotional wellbeing, female patients reported suffering more than their male counterparts. 45pc of female patients reported difficulties with relationships, compared with 22pc of male patients.  

Female patients felt more affected by loneliness (52pc) than male patients (41pc), while loneliness affected patients aged 17-21 (59pc) considerably more than those aged 5-11 (32pc).

In over a quarter of cases (27pc), patients were concerned about the quality of therapy due to having to conduct it over video, and 34pc said they had concerns about privacy.

The BCYP has operated for over 50 years and its specialist talking therapies reach more 700 young people suffering with mental health difficulties annually.

Difficulties worked through include depression, anxiety, eating disorders, self-harm, and suicidal thoughts, and BCYP helps young people through challenging experiences such as bereavement, bullying, relationship problems, issues at school and work, physical illness, pregnancy and abuse.

The centre reaches young people through 13 schools, the Youth Offending Service (YOS), in-house at the main site in Brondesbury, Northwest London, and through other projects.

 Visit https://www.brentcentre.org.uk/ to find out more about the services available.

