Two years after election Alperton councillor FINALLY gets keys to office

A London councillor has finally been handed the keys to his office – more than two years after he was elected.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Anton Georgiou, who represents Alperton in Brent, can now finally lock the door at his Civic Centre office - which he had to previously leave open.

The sole Lib Dem councillor sitting on Brent Council explained how he had not been able to lock his office door since he started. He said: “Over two years since I was elected, I have finally been given a key to my office at the Civic Centre – weeks before local elections.

“Without a lockable office I was unable to use the space I was provided in a meaningful way, my door was always left open and post left on my desk for anyone to see. It also meant I could never leave confidential paperwork from my residents there.”

Brent Civic Centre has offices for all political parties that serve the council, catering for 58 Labour councillors, four Conservatives and one Liberal Democrat. Cllr Georgiou added: “It is important for Brent Council to recognise that all councillors no matter their party affiliation deserve equal rights to carry out our roles.

“Despite the many obstacles, I’ve worked hard to represent Alperton and hope that in a few weeks I’ll need to be handed a key to a much larger office space for an incoming Liberal Democrat group.”

He has consistently battled for fair recognition at the council, regularly citing what he believes to be favouritism towards the large Labour majority.

He has called for greater representation of opposition groups on scrutiny committees and, last year, resigned from a budget task force after it emerged its discussions would not be held in public.

Cllr Georgiou has also accused the administration of “taking credit for his work”, such as over improvements at a public toilet in his ward.

A Brent Council spokesperson said: “For most of the last two years, due to various national Covid-19 restrictions, rooms at the civic centre were not in regular use.

“When work from home guidelines were lifted in January and officers and members returned more regularly to the office, Cllr Georgiou was quickly given his key.”