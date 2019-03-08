Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brent Council won't be sharing rough sleepers' personal data through Home Office scheme

PUBLISHED: 15:49 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 22 July 2019

Eleanor Southwood. Picture: Eleanor Southwood

Eleanor Southwood. Picture: Eleanor Southwood

Archant

Brent Council will not be sharing personal data of rough sleepers with the Home Office.

Housing chief Cllr Eleanor Southwood has issued a statement in response to reports about a new scheme using charities to acquire sensitive data that could lead to deportation for non-UK rough sleepers.

She said: "The reasons people find themselves sleeping rough are complex and we do not believe that heavy-handed enforcement is an appropriate response.

"Our outreach team work hard to gain the trust of people sleeping rough in Brent and help them exit the streets.

You may also want to watch:

"We do not support a policy that creates a hostile environment for rough sleepers and do not cooperate with the Home Office in sharing their personal data."

Brent is one of 11 councils including Hackney, Isington and Haringey to announce it would not be cooperating.

Jon Glackin, founder of outreach group Streets Kitchen, which operates in Kilburn, says many rough sleepers are already reluctant to cooperate with big homeless charities, after some were exposed for referring people to Immigration Enforcement (IE) in 2017.

Between 2015 and 2017 IE deported 1,351 rough sleeping EU citizens from the UK on the grounds they were violating freedom of movement rights. Freedom of Information figures obtained by this paper show 104 of those were in Brent.

The High Court ruled the "removals" unlawful in December 2017, and the Home Office said it had "ceased all relevant investigation and action on the immigration status of EEA citizens because of rough sleeping". But Sunday's report in The Observer suggests the new trial is similar.

Most Read

Oxford United 1 QPR 2: Four things we learned from pre-season win

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Josh Scowen. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

QPR transfer rumours: Furlong close to West Brom, second Judge bid rejected and Dujon Sterling to join on loan

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong has been linked with a move away to West Brom (pic: John Walton/PA)

Resident’s plea for council to end 10-year fly-tipping nightmare on Willesden street

Shalja and Louis Louis with their daughter in Frankyn Road, a fly-tip magnet. Picture: Abraham Ryan

Caribbean restaurant Coco B’s launches in Willesden Green with celebrity guests

Elliott Philp and Nakeba Buchanan, founders of Coco B's in Willesden. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio killing: Third man charged with murder

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Oxford United 1 QPR 2: Four things we learned from pre-season win

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Josh Scowen. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

QPR transfer rumours: Furlong close to West Brom, second Judge bid rejected and Dujon Sterling to join on loan

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong has been linked with a move away to West Brom (pic: John Walton/PA)

Resident’s plea for council to end 10-year fly-tipping nightmare on Willesden street

Shalja and Louis Louis with their daughter in Frankyn Road, a fly-tip magnet. Picture: Abraham Ryan

Caribbean restaurant Coco B’s launches in Willesden Green with celebrity guests

Elliott Philp and Nakeba Buchanan, founders of Coco B's in Willesden. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio killing: Third man charged with murder

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Goalkeeper Dillon Barnes joins QPR with another keeper set to leave on loan

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has brought in goalkeeper Dillon Barnes. (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

QPR transfer rumours: Furlong close to West Brom, second Judge bid rejected and Dujon Sterling to join on loan

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong has been linked with a move away to West Brom (pic: John Walton/PA)

Wealdstone thrash Watford U23s in pre-season friendly

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Billy Clifford signs for Wealdstone

Billy Clifford signs for Wealdstone. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography

Oxford United 1 QPR 2: Four things we learned from pre-season win

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Josh Scowen. Picture: Adam Davy/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists