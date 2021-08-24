Video
Brent Council to rehome Afghan refugees in recognition of support for the British Army
- Credit: Ben Shread/MoD/PA Wire
Afghan families will be resettled in Brent in recognition of their support for the British Army.
A government programme to rehome 20,000 refugees comes as the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, 20 years after it was deposed following a US-led invasion.
Foreign forces began their withdrawal in July and, on August 15, Taliban fighters took over the country’s capital Kabul causing many to flee the country in panic.
Brent Council confirmed it would take part in the rehoming programme, which will support those who worked for the British Forces in Afghanistan over the past two decades.
Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, said the borough is always ready to accept those living under threat.
“We will continue to play our part in offering refuge and sanctuary as part of regional and national efforts to support communities around the world," he said.
“We have confirmed to the Home Office that we will take part in the recently launched Afghan Locally Employed Scheme.
“We are preparing to welcome and support the first families into the borough imminently, however we and our local health system need to be properly funded by the government to ensure they get the support they need.”