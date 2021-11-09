'Forward together for our Planet'

Opinion

As the party leaves town from Glasgow’s COP26 and a fresh set of commitments to tackle climate change are published, now the work really begins. As the Queen said in her address, “the time for words has now moved to the time for action”.

There is now universal recognition of the scale and pace at which our climate is degrading before our eyes – with just a few Celsius of warming from emissions all that is needed to change the course of history. Action is needed now, if we are to pass down to our children and their children the planet as we enjoy it today. We cannot win slowly with the climate crisis and our government has been at best bystanders and at worst, contributors to global inaction.

Cllr Cllr Krupa Sheth says Brent Council has reduced carbon emissions by 63.7% in the last decade - Credit: Brent Council

Like so many issues, action will stave off spiralling costs in the future – as we hurriedly prepare defences against a warming planet. It is why I was proud to see the Labour Party plan to act now – not tomorrow, with a Green New Deal, investing £28bn per year, to support the transition to a green economy.

In Brent, we’re not waiting about; we are leading by example at home. Over the last decade we’ve reduced carbon emissions in the council by 63.7 per cent - and we’re not done yet, as we strive for carbon neutrality by 2030. Just last week, Brent staff celebrated Gold for six of our parks at the prestigious London in Bloom awards, with praise for the sustainable use of our green spaces.

We can’t go green alone though, we need your help. Could you make more use of public transport or walk or cycle? Could you try more meat-free meals? Or check if your home is eligible for energy efficiency grants?

No action is too small, or insignificant – together we can make a difference to confront the great challenge of our generation. Find out more at: brent.gov.uk/your-community/climate-emergency