Brent climate strike: Activists and politicians to join demo outside civic centre

Students take part in a strike for climate change as part of the YouthStrike4Climate movement in Canterbury, Kent, as protests are planned in towns and cities in the UK. Picture: Gareth Fuller / PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Environmental activists and politicians in Brent will "answer the call" of teen campaigner Greta Thurnberg and join the climate strike organised by schoolchildren tomorrow morning (Fri).

Council staff will be allowed to join the demonstration outside Brent Civic Centre so long as it doesn't affect services for residents.

The half-hour rally from 9.30am will see speakers including Queen's Park Community School's Sean Cox, local politicians and trade union figures.

Those who can will then move on to the main event at Millbank in central London.

The council joined many others nationally in declaring a climate emergency in July. Environment lead Cllr Krupa Sheth said at the time: "We have recognised the challenge and urgency climate change poses for us all. There is a lot of work ahead, but we must lead by example as a local council."