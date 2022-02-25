Brent residents face 2.99 per cent council tax hike amid cost of living crisis

Brent residents will be left counting the pennies after it raised council tax by the maximum amount - Credit: PA

Accusations of squeezing its residents have been levelled at Brent Council, after it agreed to raise council tax by the maximum amount for another year.

Brent Council last night (February 24) agreed its budget for 2022/23, which includes a council tax hike of 2.99 per cent – the maximum permitted without needing to call a local referendum.

After the Greater London Authority’s council tax contribution is taken into account, it means Band D households will pay £1,815.07 next year, an increase of £73.15, which works out at £1.41 per week.

This latest plan also includes cuts of £2.7 million, which was agreed as part of last year’s budget.

The council expects to save £50,000 by moving towards a more digital customer service offering and reducing human interaction.

Its bus service, which supports schools and those with disabilities, is facing cuts of £250,000 as the council looks to make it “more efficient”.

This could include changes to bus routes and the type of on-board services offered to those who need them.

Cllr Anton Georgiou, the sole Liberal Democrat councillor in Brent, said the administration should be doing more to support residents.

He said the hike means the Labour council has increased tax by just under 20pc. : “The cost of living crisis only getting worse, through-the-roof energy prices, the Tory National Insurance rise hitting hard, and the fallout caused by Brexit continuing to have a disastrous impact.

“Brent’s Labour Council could have made life just that little bit easier for every resident by offering a credit on council tax bills this year. I’m astounded they decided not to.”

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, said it had been left with little choice due to continued cuts to its funding from Whitehall.

He said: “Year on year, central government funding cuts and increasing demand means the challenge of balancing the budget becomes even more difficult.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly as we understand the cost of living crisis across the country is making things extremely tough," he said.

“This is why we have reinforced the safety net for those who need it most."

Brent people can access support via the Residents’ Support Fund and Council Tax Support Scheme.



