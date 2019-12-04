HS2 provides residents with a 'fantastic opportunity' and new government must deliver

Brent Council's Cllr Ketan Sheth supports HS2. Archant

The planned High Speed 2 (HS2) rail line is a key infrastructure project for the UK and West London.

As part of the proposed first phase running from London to Birmingham, there will be two new stations built in London - one at London Euston and one at Old Oak in West London.

The Old Oak station is one mile south of Harlesden and less than three miles from Wembley. Plans would deliver a new station providing an interchange between HS2, the Elizabeth Line (Crossrail) and national rail services from Paddington, in the biggest station built in the UK for over a century.

This provides a fantastic opportunity for residents and workers. The new station will provide better connections to central London, Heathrow and the rest of the UK. It will drive economic growth on the doorstep of Brent. Around the station, there are plans to build 25,500 new homes, 65,000 new jobs, new parks, leisure, retail and community spaces. In the summer, the government announced that it would be undertaking a review of HS2. The review considered a number of options ranging from keeping the project as it is, through to it being completely scrapped. In early November a national newspaper leaked the review's findings which are that it should proceed as planned although with a slightly reduced train frequency. This is good news for the Old Oak station and associated transport connectivity it brings and proposed new homes and jobs around the station.

The project can deliver important benefits for Brent's residents and workers and I am therefore hoping for a positive decision on HS2 and on the early delivery of the Old Oak station.