Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Spurs free to play last few games at Wembley with increased capacity

PUBLISHED: 16:31 17 January 2019

Olympic Way leading to Wembley Stadium (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Olympic Way leading to Wembley Stadium (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Archant

Brent planning chiefs have lifted the maximum capacity for Spurs’ last few games at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (THFC) had asked to increase the cap for eight games until May 12 – the end of the season – while its new stadium is being built. Spurs this month said they expected to be unable to return to White Hart Lane until at least March, but the club has applied for permission to stay at Wembley for longer than that as a contingency plan.

The request was for a minimum three champion league games at full 90,000 capacity and minimum five premier league matches at 62,000.

At a heated meeting in March last year full capacity proved contentious with objectors, who expressed concerns about anti-social behaviour and the extra strain on transport.

There were no objectors present at the meeting last night.

Donna Cullen, director of THFC, said: “The new stadium is nearly ready – we’re in the process of realising key contracts.”

She added: “It’s prudent to have contingency plans in place to enable us to see through the rest of the games should they be necessary.”

The first UEFA Champions League game will be on February 13, which Spurs must win in order to go through to the quarter final.

Chris Bryant, director of operations for Wembley, added: “We remain committed to support Tottenham while their new stadium is staged.”

Through mitigation costs to the council, he said Spurs would contribute towards parking enforcement, dealing with anti-social behaviour, street cleaning and extra toilet facilities on the days their matches were played.

Spurs will also provide the council with contributions to additional licensing inspections, and senior level stewards to work alongside Wembley Stadium teams.

Mr Bryant added: “We very much hope you will support our proposals this evening. The stadium and Spurs take their responsibility to the Brent community very seriously and these mitigation measures are wrapped up with legal Brent agreement.”

Colin Leadbetter, a planning officer for the council, said: “If Tottenham don’t use these event days they can’t be used for any other reason or other events. They fall away.”

As the committee voted unanimously to allow the cap rise, chairman James Denselow perplexed the chamber with an arcane nod to the government’s “meaningful vote” on Brexit the night before: “Spurs will have a no deal exit from Wembley. I’m sure they will be very happy about that.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Anger mounting in Dollis Hill as new developer lodges application to add 16 extra flats to Gladstone Parade site

Skippers owner Bayram Guvercin with Alison Hopkins and chef Nehmet Yildirim in Gladstone Parade, before they were evicted (Picture: Jonathan Goldberg)

Cricklewood thief and gang member jailed for eight years for robbing people of their luxury watches

Mohammed Adam Chaab, from Cricklewood, Picture: Met Police

Park Royal shisha cafe Beirut Nights breaks tobacco advertising rules

Beirut Nights in Park Royal. Picture: Google

Ilford teen caught with fistful of crack and heroin banned from Essex and Brent

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Brent Council’s cleaning services bought back in house following tenant and union complaints

Brent Council is bringing cleaning services back in house. Picture: Brent Council

Most Read

Anger mounting in Dollis Hill as new developer lodges application to add 16 extra flats to Gladstone Parade site

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cricklewood thief and gang member jailed for eight years for robbing people of their luxury watches

#includeImage($article, 225)

Park Royal shisha cafe Beirut Nights breaks tobacco advertising rules

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ilford teen caught with fistful of crack and heroin banned from Essex and Brent

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brent Council’s cleaning services bought back in house following tenant and union complaints

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Harrow aim to give play-off bid a boost against Supermarine

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Washington Wizards shooting guard Beal says London is a hub for American sport

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Hendon hope losing run finally ends against Tiverton

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

New York Knicks stars excited to take to the court in London

The New York Knicks pose for a team portrait with children from the Jr. NBA League as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Citysport (Pic: Randy Belice)

Spurs free to play last few games at Wembley with increased capacity

Olympic Way leading to Wembley Stadium (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists