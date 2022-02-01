News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brent: Apply now for £10k to cover insulation and heating improvements

William Mata

Published: 10:15 AM February 1, 2022
The insulation help can help you cut your energy bills - Credit: William Mata

Brent Council is set to begin rolling out a £26million scheme to make homes more sustainable and cheaper to run.

As part of the government’s Green Homes Grant, the project will fund sustainability works to raise the energy efficiency rating of 2,500 low income and energy inefficient homes.

Those living in eligible properties can apply for up to £10,000 of grant funding to cover the installation of efficiency measures, such as low carbon heating systems, insulation, and smart heating controls.

Councillor Krupa Sheth said: "The Green Homes Grant is a great opportunity to work together with west London councils to help residents living in fuel poverty, and who are most impacted by increasing energy costs and face the difficult decision of choosing between heat and food. 

“The sustainable measures will make homes warmer and cheaper to run. As homes and buildings can account for the most carbon emissions, this scheme also doubles up to help us on our journey towards reaching net zero carbon by 2030."

For more information, visit: groundwork.secure.force.com/enquiry
 

