Free food vouchers for parents of children eligible for free school meals in Brent during half term

PUBLISHED: 17:22 23 October 2020

Free school meal families can apply for food vouchers during half term. Picture Brent Council

Free school meal families can apply for food vouchers during half term. Picture Brent Council

Parents of children eligible for free school meals can collect a £15 food voucher to see them through half term.

Brent Council is looking to provide food for at least 10,000 children in the borough to have a meal every day next week.

The support is set to cost around £150,000.

Parents are being contacted through their child’s school with more information about where they can collect their voucher.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council said: “It was deeply depressing to see the government vote against free school meals for kids who desperately need them earlier in the week.

“Brent Council fully supports the campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford MBE to end child food poverty and we hope that the government will look to change its mind so that we can support all children who need our help and support in these most challenging times.”

