Funeral costs set to hike by £2,000 as Brent Council plans to set up new company to manage them

Funeral services offered by Brent Council could increase by almost £2,000 as it looks to set up a new company to manage them.

A report set to be presented to the council’s cabinet on Monday recommends establishing a trading company to boost its finances and increase the possibility of securing future contracts in this sector.

If approved, it could see funerals offered by the council jump from £1,250 for a basic burial – excluding plot costs – and £1,500 for a basic cremation to up to £3,200.

The report acknowledges this “moves away” from the original low-cost funeral option offered to residents, but officers believe there will be scope for price reductions “as the business builds”.

They added the rates outlined remain “competitive”, especially when compared with what they describe as the average cost for a funeral in the UK of £3,858.

According to the report, the system of using a trading company could generate around £260,000 in yearly profits for the council.

It added that there would be “significant opportunities to also tender for NHS contracts” alongside possibilities of working with other organisations across London.

The proposals will be discussed at a Brent Council cabinet meeting on Monday (November 9), which can be viewed on the council’s website at 10am