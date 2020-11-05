Search

Advanced search

Funeral costs set to hike by £2,000 as Brent Council plans to set up new company to manage them

PUBLISHED: 11:24 05 November 2020

Funeral costs may rise by £2,000 if Brent Council approves new management company. Picture: PA

Funeral costs may rise by £2,000 if Brent Council approves new management company. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Funeral services offered by Brent Council could increase by almost £2,000 as it looks to set up a new company to manage them.

A report set to be presented to the council’s cabinet on Monday recommends establishing a trading company to boost its finances and increase the possibility of securing future contracts in this sector.

If approved, it could see funerals offered by the council jump from £1,250 for a basic burial – excluding plot costs – and £1,500 for a basic cremation to up to £3,200.

You may also want to watch:

The report acknowledges this “moves away” from the original low-cost funeral option offered to residents, but officers believe there will be scope for price reductions “as the business builds”.

They added the rates outlined remain “competitive”, especially when compared with what they describe as the average cost for a funeral in the UK of £3,858.

According to the report, the system of using a trading company could generate around £260,000 in yearly profits for the council.

It added that there would be “significant opportunities to also tender for NHS contracts” alongside possibilities of working with other organisations across London.

The proposals will be discussed at a Brent Council cabinet meeting on Monday (November 9), which can be viewed on the council’s website at 10am

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies in Harlesden flat fire

A man has died in a flat fire in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Appeal to speak to woman who burned bus passenger’s hair in Kilburn

Police wish to speak to this woman after a bus passenger's hair was burned with a lighter. Picture: Met

Coronavirus: Kensal Green vicar hits out at banning public worship saying government is ‘persecuting the church’

Fr David Ackerman of St John the Evangelist Church in Kilburn Lane

Complaint partially upheld after Brent leader breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council (Pic: Francis Henry)

Mother’s appeal on fourth anniversary of Harlesden student’s murder as police issue £20K reward

Victim James Owusu-Agyekum who was gunned down in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man dies in Harlesden flat fire

A man has died in a flat fire in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Appeal to speak to woman who burned bus passenger’s hair in Kilburn

Police wish to speak to this woman after a bus passenger's hair was burned with a lighter. Picture: Met

Coronavirus: Kensal Green vicar hits out at banning public worship saying government is ‘persecuting the church’

Fr David Ackerman of St John the Evangelist Church in Kilburn Lane

Complaint partially upheld after Brent leader breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council (Pic: Francis Henry)

Mother’s appeal on fourth anniversary of Harlesden student’s murder as police issue £20K reward

Victim James Owusu-Agyekum who was gunned down in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Funeral costs set to hike by £2,000 as Brent Council plans to set up new company to manage them

Funeral costs may rise by £2,000 if Brent Council approves new management company. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Council launches #KeepBrentWorking campaign to support people facing job losses

Brent Works team has launched #KeepBrentWorking campaign. Picture: Brent Council

Film review: A Bout De Souffle (1960)

Breathless A Bout De Souffle by Jean Luc Goddard

Film review Mangrove by Steve McQueen

Stills for Steve McQueen's Mangrove

QPR’s Macauley Bonne heaps more misery on dismal Derby

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (left) and Derby County's Kamil Jozwiak battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park, Derby.