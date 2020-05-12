Search

Yellow box junction in Wembley is ‘money earner’ for Brent Council says stung motorist

PUBLISHED: 17:28 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 12 May 2020

Lorraine Jiminez delivering her penalty fine to Brent offices where the council's letter says Sheffield.

Lorraine Jiminez delivering her penalty fine to Brent offices where the council's letter says Sheffield.

Archant

Brent Council has collected £100,000 within a tax year from one box junction in Wembley causing one stung motorist calling for its removal.

The council said it “will not consider removing” the yellow box in Mount Pleasant at the junction with Sunleigh Road, a dead-end residential street, “as this would adversely affect traffic flow and safety at this very busy junction”.

Lorraine Jiminez, who lives in Stanley Avenue, Alperton, was caught stationary with her car’s back wheel in the box.

She appealed the fine, which was rejected and asked to pay £130 to Brent Council’s address in Sheffield, she hand delivered a cheque to Brent’s offices in Engineer’s Way, Wembley Park.

The motorist made a Freedom of Information request to Brent Council and discovered that between July and February 1,314 PCNs were issued for Yellow Box Junctions contraventions on Mount Pleasant junction with Sunleigh Road.

In the last tax year, 2018/2019, £96,360 has been received by Brent Council and its enforcement company Serco in the same spot.

You may also want to watch:

Lorraine said: “My back wheel only was on the box junction, I was not blocking the road and not a single car turned into or out of Sunleigh Road.

It’s a lovely little earner for the council, nearly £100k in this one road alone and over £1million in the borough over an eight month period.

“Their new traffic system of removing bus stands and wider pavements doesn’t work. I am going to campaign to get this box, which is a money making scam, removed after lockdown.”

She said she was not able to pay online. “I have lost a large chunk of my salary and I have no funds in my account until I get paid at the end of the month. The letter head said Brent Council’s address was in Sheffield. I had no choice but to take a bus to Wembley and give them a cheque.”

A Brent spokesperson said: “Remaining halted within the yellow box, other than to pass over it, would block traffic flow and potentially risk an accident.

“The Council takes this risk seriously and will fine drivers that fail to obey the box restriction.

“The appeal in this case was fully considered and subsequently rejected.

“We would Always advise motorists to pay PCN fines on-line, or by phone or post, rather than making a personal visit to a council office.”

