Brent Council leader Cllr Muhammed Butt nominated for ethnicity award

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council. Picture: Francis Henry Archant

The leader of Brent Council has been nominated for a national award that celebrates those from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Cllr Muhammed Butt is on the ten-person shortlist of 'political figures' for the 2019 Ethnicity Awards.

He is one of only two councillors - alongside Liverpool representative Cllr Anna Rothery - up for the accolade.

Other nominees include Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, MP David Lammy and Lord Tariq Mahmood Ahmad.

Cllr Butt said it was a "humbling experience" to be nominated saying his job is "an enduring privilege."

"From dawn to dusk, I'm immensely proud to represent Brent and all our diverse communities; fighting to create a borough and city which works for the many and not the few."

The awards were created in 2018 to recognise "those working to ensure that all people are afforded equal opportunity, regardless of race or ethnicity".

The judges who compiled this year's shortlist noted that Cllr Butt has used his platform to "speak out against government cuts".

They added that he has been a keen fundraiser, working with charities to support Brent's most vulnerable families.

Voting for the awards is open until September 6. The winners are announced at a central London ceremony on October 25.