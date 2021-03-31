News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brent Council seeking landlords for shop regeneration scheme

Logo Icon

Caitlin Tilley

Published: 1:18 PM March 31, 2021   
Queen's Parade in Willesden

Queen's Parade in Willesden - Credit: Brent Council

Brent Council is looking for landlords in three areas of the borough for a regeneration scheme hoping to bring empty shops back into use.

The new pilot scheme is being delivered by vacant space activators Meanwhile Space, who are working with Brent Council to offer landlords £25,000 to reactivate empty premises.

Church End, Neasden and Willesden Green are priority town centres due to their high levels of vacancy. The scheme intends to regenerate three to six empty shops in these areas.

Landlords have been supplied with details of the initiative and asked to make an application for their shop before April 18 2021.

Alan Lunt, Brent's strategic director for regeneration & environment, said: “Our high streets have taken a big hit from the pandemic and now is the time to turn that around and build back a better Brent for businesses and residents.

To access the pilot scheme visit  brent.gov.uk/your-community/regeneration/

Brent Council
Brent News

