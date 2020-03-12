Brent Council to use Network Homes' 'expertise' over South Kilburn's housebuilding programme

Brent Council will use the 'resources and expertise' of a housing association to support its approach to housebuilding over the next five years.

Its cabinet signed off a co-operational agreement with Network Homes on March 9, which will allow the two bodies to share knowledge to improve the borough's housing sector.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, responsible for housing and welfare reform, said plan will play a part in the council's ambitions to build 1,000 new council homes a year.

'We are committed to building more council housing,' she said. 'What this does is allows us to develop these plans using Network Homes expertise.

'They will support us to make sure we can build the homes that our residents need.'

The agreement will initially cover four new housing projects - Kilburn Square Clinic and three schemes in Shoot Up Hill at Windmill Court, Claire Court and Watling Gardens.

According to a council report, these are estimated to cost more than £2.6 million plus VAT.

As well as procurement and construction management, the relationship will also deal with resident consultations and the approach to defects and repairs.

The proposals were well-received by senior councillors, who pointed out any help that will contribute towards reaching an 'ambitious' housebuilding target should be welcomed.