Brent Council is set to invest £10m into its IT system

Published: 5:12 PM June 16, 2021

Brent Council is set to invest £10million into its IT system over the next four years.

A report presented to its cabinet on Monday (June 14) outlined a series of schemes that seek to help maintain performance from 2020-2025.

Almost £4million will be spent on improving the council’s data centre, which officers said will create a more “resilient” IT service, while a similar amount will cover modernisation to increase staff efficiency.

New cyber protection programmes will cost a further £1million, with a similar amount being spent on creating a more reliable system through a network refresh.

Councillor Margaret McLennan said the updates are essential given the role IT plays.

“This will allow staff to continue to work efficiently and effectively in a secure environment,” she said.

“We need to make sure we are digitally prepared for the future to help deliver our best services.”

She added a clear commitment to improving digital security is “vital to keep residents safe”.

The initiative is part of a wider shared service between councils in Brent, Lewisham, and Southwark with the overall cost set at around £35million.