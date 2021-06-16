News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Brent Council is set to invest £10m into its IT system

person

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

Published: 5:12 PM June 16, 2021   
Brent Civic Centre

Brent Civic Centre - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Brent Council is set to invest £10million into its IT system over the next four years.

A report presented to its cabinet on Monday (June 14) outlined a series of schemes that seek to help maintain performance from 2020-2025.

Almost £4million will be spent on improving the council’s data centre, which officers said will create a more “resilient” IT service, while a similar amount will cover modernisation to increase staff efficiency.

New cyber protection programmes will cost a further £1million, with a similar amount being spent on creating a more reliable system through a network refresh.

Councillor Margaret McLennan said the updates are essential given the role IT plays.

You may also want to watch:

“This will allow staff to continue to work efficiently and effectively in a secure environment,” she said.

“We need to make sure we are digitally prepared for the future to help deliver our best services.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Human remains found in Neasden believed to be missing Agnes Akom
  2. 2 Two arrests after man shot and teenager stabbed in Queen's Park
  3. 3 'Piercing scream' heard night two sisters killed in Kingsbury park
  1. 4 Jailed: Dollis Hill man who had submachine gun, over £200k cash and drugs
  2. 5 Appeal for information after man shot in Stonebridge
  3. 6 Search continues for Agnes Akom after human remains found in Neasden
  4. 7 Man to appear at Old Bailey charged with murder of missing Agnes Akom
  5. 8 Photographer seeks people he took pictures of in the early 1990s
  6. 9 Boyfriend of murder victim 'fell to knees' at discovering body in Kingsbury
  7. 10 Police search Neasden park as part of Agnes Akom murder investigation

She added a clear commitment to improving digital security is “vital to keep residents safe”.

The initiative is part of a wider shared service between councils in Brent, Lewisham, and Southwark with the overall cost set at around £35million.

Brent Council
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Copyright Camelot, Free For Editorial Use Photographer: James Robinson / www.James-Robinson.co.uk

Wembley business man wins £120,000 National Lottery prize

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Copyright Camelot, Free For Editorial Use Photographer: James Robinson / www.James-Robinson.co.uk

Video

Daughter buys winning Set For Life lottery ticket for mum's birthday

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey, Lon

Court Watch

Teenager killed sisters in 'sacrifice' deal with the devil, court hears

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Mounted police officers in Wembley Park

Euro 2020

The road closures to look out for as Euro 2020 kicks off at Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus