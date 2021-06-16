Brent Council is set to invest £10m into its IT system
- Credit: Nathalie Raffray
Brent Council is set to invest £10million into its IT system over the next four years.
A report presented to its cabinet on Monday (June 14) outlined a series of schemes that seek to help maintain performance from 2020-2025.
Almost £4million will be spent on improving the council’s data centre, which officers said will create a more “resilient” IT service, while a similar amount will cover modernisation to increase staff efficiency.
New cyber protection programmes will cost a further £1million, with a similar amount being spent on creating a more reliable system through a network refresh.
Councillor Margaret McLennan said the updates are essential given the role IT plays.
You may also want to watch:
“This will allow staff to continue to work efficiently and effectively in a secure environment,” she said.
“We need to make sure we are digitally prepared for the future to help deliver our best services.”
Most Read
- 1 Human remains found in Neasden believed to be missing Agnes Akom
- 2 Two arrests after man shot and teenager stabbed in Queen's Park
- 3 'Piercing scream' heard night two sisters killed in Kingsbury park
- 4 Jailed: Dollis Hill man who had submachine gun, over £200k cash and drugs
- 5 Appeal for information after man shot in Stonebridge
- 6 Search continues for Agnes Akom after human remains found in Neasden
- 7 Man to appear at Old Bailey charged with murder of missing Agnes Akom
- 8 Photographer seeks people he took pictures of in the early 1990s
- 9 Boyfriend of murder victim 'fell to knees' at discovering body in Kingsbury
- 10 Police search Neasden park as part of Agnes Akom murder investigation
She added a clear commitment to improving digital security is “vital to keep residents safe”.
The initiative is part of a wider shared service between councils in Brent, Lewisham, and Southwark with the overall cost set at around £35million.