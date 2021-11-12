Anti-spiking and gender-based violence awareness event for Brent
Charissa Cheong
- Credit: Nathalie Raffray
Brent Council is to host a conversation on spiking and gender-based violence in the borough.
Local women will be given the opportunity to share views on gender-based violence and spiking at a council open session on November 29 from 6-8pm.
The event coincides with an international campaign called 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.
Last month, it was revealed that 200 incidents of drink spiking had been reported to UK police, alongside new reports of a rare form of spiking by injection in nightclubs and bars.
Cllr Promise Knight, cabinet member for community safety & engagement, said: "As a council, we are fully committed to safeguarding all women and young girls in our community.
"Support services are on the council website for those who suspect they have been physically or sexually assaulted as a result of drink spiking.
You may also want to watch:
"We would encourage anyone who suspects their drink may have been spiked to report it immediately."
Visit www.brent.gov.uk/events nearer the time.
