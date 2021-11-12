News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Anti-spiking and gender-based violence awareness event for Brent

Logo Icon

Charissa Cheong

Published: 1:34 PM November 12, 2021
Brent Civic Centre

Brent Civic Centre - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Brent Council is to host a conversation on spiking and gender-based violence in the borough.

Local women will be given the opportunity to share views on gender-based violence and spiking at a council open session on November 29 from 6-8pm.

The event coincides with an international campaign called 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Last month, it was revealed that 200 incidents of drink spiking had been reported to UK police, alongside new reports of a rare form of spiking by injection in nightclubs and bars.

Cllr Promise Knight, cabinet member for community safety & engagement, said: "As a council, we are fully committed to safeguarding all women and young girls in our community.

"Support services are on the council website for those who suspect they have been physically or sexually assaulted as a result of drink spiking.

You may also want to watch:

"We would encourage anyone who suspects their drink may have been spiked to report it immediately."

Visit www.brent.gov.uk/events nearer the time.


Most Read

  1. 1 Three men charged with attempted murder following Wembley shooting 
  2. 2 Fight to save Indian restaurant against 43 flats
  3. 3 Teenagers injured in Cricklewood double stabbing
  1. 4 Harlesden mum of three at wits end in 'death trap' home
  2. 5 Brent cemetery stabbing: Man given hospital order after killing stranger
  3. 6 Man arrested on suspicion of being member of right-wing terrorist group
  4. 7 The huge investment coming to Covid-hit Church End
  5. 8 Closure order slapped on Kilburn estate
  6. 9 ULEZ anomaly at Wembley Ikea meaning no £12.50-a-day emission fee
  7. 10 Filthy phone boxes in Brent hotspot for drug dealing and prostitution say councillors
Brent News
North West London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ta Jaun Subaran sentenced to 22 years for murdering Anthony Adekola

Knife Crime

Three teenagers jailed for 'senseless' murder of Anthony Adekole

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Shadacia White is taking Brent Council to the High Court over its housing homeless policy

Homelessness

Homeless teen's victory over Brent Council's 'unlawful' housing policy

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
*****FOR IMMEDIATE PUBLICATION - FREE OF CHARGE - ALL ROUND***** CONTACT: Tanna on 0797 156 7124 B

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel visit Neasden to mark Diwali

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Sr Jayanti, of Brahma Kumaris in Willesden, h

Climate Emergency

Willesden Yogi spreads peace and resilience at COP26 in Glasgow

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon