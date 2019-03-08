Search

Brent Council invite parents to public meeting to discuss how to tackle child obesity rates in the borough

PUBLISHED: 08:30 03 September 2019

Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Archant

Brent Council is holding an open meeting at Brent Civic Centre to discuss how to tackle the borough's child obesity problem.

According to the National Child Measurement Programme, in 2017/2018, 15 per cent of reception-age pupils at the borough's schools were obese, with the figure rising to 28pc by year 6.

The September 10 meeting is designed so councillors can hear the views of parents and community organisations on child obesity.

Cllr Ketan Sheth, who chairs the Town Hall's Community and Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee said: "The facts speak for themselves: we have a real problem with childhood obesity." He added the event was a "fantastic opportunity" for people to have their say.

Meanwhile, Cllr Krupesh Hirani, the council's health chief, said: "Unfortunately, like many inner city neighbourhoods with high levels of deprivation, Brent is not immune to this growing crisis."

Registration for the event begins in the conference hall at the Civic Centre from 6.30. The main even runs from 7 until 8.30.

To attend book on Eventbrite or contact James Diamond on 020 8937 1068 or scrutiny@brent.gov.uk.

