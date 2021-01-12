Brent Council asks residents to adopt green new year resolution

Published: 3:44 PM January 12, 2021

"2020 showed how global events can have local consequences" - Credit: Brent Council

Brent Council is encouraging residents to make a green resolution for the new year.

The town hall is asking residents to make a pledge by wearing clothes for longer, making short trips by foot or cutting down on gas and electric bills.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent Council’s environment chief, said: "Lots of these green new year resolutions are not only better for the planet, they're also better for people's health and their pockets.”

She added: "2020 showed how global events can have local consequences. Climate change will be no different unless we act now.

"If you're looking to make a change this January, please consider making it a #GreenNewYear."

The campaign comes in the final week of the council’s consultation on the draft climate emergency strategy, following its proposals to boost green infrastructure last November.

Residents can comment until Friday, January 15. For more information, visit www.brent.gov.uk/climateemergency