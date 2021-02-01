Appeal for foster parents in Brent amid childcare spike from Covid-19

Published: 2:23 PM February 1, 2021

There are more children needing foster parents than available - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima

Brent Council is appealing for foster parents after the number of children going into care spiked during the pandemic.

According to children’s charity Barnardo’s, the number of children entering care went up by 44 per cent, to 2,349, between March 1 and April 23 last year.

Brent has nearly 100 foster parents who can look after around 200 children, but there are more kids needing foster parents than available carers, and the council is struggling to match children with carers of the same socio-cultural background.

Brent foster parent Julie began fostering five years ago with husband Kevin, who was adopted as a baby.

She said: “The timing may never seem perfect and our best advice is to just go for it.

“We wanted to be able to 'give back' and help vulnerable children and those without a stable family.

“After having and raising our own children, we felt this even more and after discussing it with them we decided to go for it as a family.”

Julie said the most rewarding part of being a foster parent was offering children a “stable and loving home”.

She added: “It is important for all children to know that they are wanted and loved and this can be missing for children in care.

“Due to a sometimes difficult start in life, children in care can have different challenges which can make settling in a home difficult or even break down a placement that has been going well.”

Lockdown has been difficult for Julie as she hasn't been able to take children out for activities, and she feels a change of scene and focus are important.

“Brent offers monthly support groups to chat with other carers where you can swap ideas or just chat with someone else who understands,” she said.

“They have been incredibly supportive throughout our fostering journey and continue to be there for us when needed.”

Potential foster carers must be over 21, have permission to stay in the UK indefinitely, and live in a home where there is space for a child.

More information is available at brent.gov.uk/fostering