Search

Advanced search

Rainbow flags flies over Civic Centre as Brent Council marks Pride Month

PUBLISHED: 13:19 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 26 June 2020

Brent Council flies the flag for Pride Month

Brent Council flies the flag for Pride Month

Archant

A rainbow flag is flying over the Civic Centre in Wembley Park to celebrate Pride Month.

June 28 marks the anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York 1969, which is seen as the turning point for gay liberation, now known as Pride, around the world.

You may also want to watch:

Pride represents an opportunity to teach equality and educate as well as bring people together in love and friendship and celebrate their differences.

Cllr Margaret McLennan, deputy leader of Brent Council said: “Brent is one of the most diverse boroughs in London and we want everyone to feel welcome here. “Sadly, inequalities and persecution still exist, and it’s more important than ever to stand with our LGBT+ community and to do our part in the ongoing push for equality and rights for all.”

Brent Council wishes to engage with more LGBT+ residents, organisations and LGBT+ -friendly venues, Email equality@brent.gov.uk for further information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two Met officers arrested over photos of murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Three children and three adults rescued from Kingsbury shop blaze and taken to hospital

A blaze tore through a shop in Kingsbury with smoke entering a neighbouring property. Picture: Dilip Hirani

New images of Fryent Country Park murder victims released

Nicole is on the right and Bibaa the left. Picture: Met Police

Woman dies following Northwick Park bedsit blaze

Three children and three adults were taken to hospital. Picture: @LondonFire

Kingsbury fire: Father tells of family’s dramatic mid-night rescue by firefighters

A blaze tore through a shop in Kingsbury with smoke entering a neighbouring property. Picture: Dilip Hirani

Most Read

Two Met officers arrested over photos of murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Three children and three adults rescued from Kingsbury shop blaze and taken to hospital

A blaze tore through a shop in Kingsbury with smoke entering a neighbouring property. Picture: Dilip Hirani

New images of Fryent Country Park murder victims released

Nicole is on the right and Bibaa the left. Picture: Met Police

Woman dies following Northwick Park bedsit blaze

Three children and three adults were taken to hospital. Picture: @LondonFire

Kingsbury fire: Father tells of family’s dramatic mid-night rescue by firefighters

A blaze tore through a shop in Kingsbury with smoke entering a neighbouring property. Picture: Dilip Hirani

Latest from the Kilburn Times

‘Sports day at home pack’ offered to parents

World Championship silver medallist and Team GB Tokyo 2020 hopeful Laviai Nielsen

Coronavirus: FIFA outlines pathway out of crisis

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Rainbow flags flies over Civic Centre as Brent Council marks Pride Month

Brent Council flies the flag for Pride Month

Cricket: Trio awarded professional contracts for London & East women

Middlesex Women's Naomi Dattani during the MCC Women's Day match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Coronavirus: Part-time return for Middlesex cricketers from July 1

Stevie Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones and Max Holden model the new Middlesex kit (pic Middlesex CC)