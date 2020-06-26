Rainbow flags flies over Civic Centre as Brent Council marks Pride Month

A rainbow flag is flying over the Civic Centre in Wembley Park to celebrate Pride Month.

June 28 marks the anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York 1969, which is seen as the turning point for gay liberation, now known as Pride, around the world.

Pride represents an opportunity to teach equality and educate as well as bring people together in love and friendship and celebrate their differences.

Cllr Margaret McLennan, deputy leader of Brent Council said: “Brent is one of the most diverse boroughs in London and we want everyone to feel welcome here. “Sadly, inequalities and persecution still exist, and it’s more important than ever to stand with our LGBT+ community and to do our part in the ongoing push for equality and rights for all.”

Brent Council wishes to engage with more LGBT+ residents, organisations and LGBT+ -friendly venues, Email equality@brent.gov.uk for further information.